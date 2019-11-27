Glitchy Screen

Give your brand a high-energy identity hit with a glitch logo animation packed with digital distortion, RGB channel splits, and gritty film grain. This short, punchy piece is perfect for intros and outros, delivering a bold reveal followed by an optional tagline. Strong contrast, dark backgrounds, and neon accents amplify the impact while seamless glitch transitions keep momentum high. Easily drop in your logo and text to create an eye-catching ident that fits tech, gaming, and modern brands. Fast to customize, powerful on screen, and ready to make your content stand out.