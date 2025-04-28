8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a burst of modern energy. Our Modern Glitch Reveal template thrills with glitches, signal scrambles, and vibrant neon glows reminiscent of a vintage TV flicker effect. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a dynamic presentation that's multipurpose and ready to publish. It's perfect for gaming events or tech promos, offering a stylish edge that won't be forgotten.
