Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Happy Halloween - Original - Poster image

Happy Halloween

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Halloween
Cartoon
Title sequence
1.1Kexports
rating
Set the tone for your Halloween content with a playful, spooky intro. This cartoon-style opener features a giant moon, rainy cemetery silhouettes, bats, a dangling spider, floating ghosts and bold animated titles that lead into a clean logo reveal. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or event. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, party announcements and social posts, it delivers an eerie yet fun vibe that works across formats. Bring Halloween magic to your channel, business or broadcast with a high-impact title sequence that’s easy to personalize.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us