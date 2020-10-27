Happy Halloween - Vertical

Set the tone for your Halloween content with a playful, spooky intro. This cartoon-style opener features a giant moon, rainy cemetery silhouettes, bats, a dangling spider, floating ghosts and bold animated titles that lead into a clean logo reveal. Customize text, fonts, and colors to match your brand or event. Perfect for intros, outros, promos, party announcements and social posts, it delivers an eerie yet fun vibe that works across formats. Bring Halloween magic to your channel, business or broadcast with a high-impact title sequence that’s easy to personalize.