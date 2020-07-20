Makeup & Beauty Story

Build a polished, vertical story ad with minimal, flat design. This template showcases products using rounded media cards, eye‑catching badges and bold headlines, wrapped in smooth slide‑in animations. Drop in your logo, images, and copy, then tweak colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for e‑commerce, sales and modern promos, it ends with a clear call‑to‑action so viewers know what to do next. Fast to edit, versatile, and designed for stories and reels—perfect for launching campaigns, featuring items, or highlighting limited offers.