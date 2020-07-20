Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Makeup & Beauty Story - Black Friday - Poster image

Makeup & Beauty Story

00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 5 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Story video
Promo
Flat design
Minimal
Slideshow
4.7Kexports
rating
Build a polished, vertical story ad with minimal, flat design. This template showcases products using rounded media cards, eye‑catching badges and bold headlines, wrapped in smooth slide‑in animations. Drop in your logo, images, and copy, then tweak colors and fonts to match your brand. Ideal for e‑commerce, sales and modern promos, it ends with a clear call‑to‑action so viewers know what to do next. Fast to edit, versatile, and designed for stories and reels—perfect for launching campaigns, featuring items, or highlighting limited offers.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
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Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
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