Character Call Outs

Capture attention with a playful cartoon character waving a bright flag to showcase your calls-to-action. This transparent overlay works over any footage and is perfect for videos, streams, and social posts. Customize character options, colors, and logo, then add your own short messages across multiple beats. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered layout keep the focus on engagement. Use it as a standout subscribe animation or a quick outro reminder. Easy to brand, fast to render, and built for creators who want an eye-catching, flat-design call-out that pops on any background.