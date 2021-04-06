Funny Box Logo

Charm your audience with a fun, flat-design logo reveal set in a cheerful warehouse scene. A friendly character, crane and forklift assemble shipping boxes to showcase your brand, then finish with a crisp tagline. Ideal for intros and outros, this 2D cartoon template is minimal, playful and easy to customize. Adjust colors, fonts, and text to match your identity, and deliver a memorable first impression for logistics, e‑commerce or any brand that loves a light-hearted touch.