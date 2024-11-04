en
Funny Box Logo - Square

Templates
/
Branding
Square
6-15s
Boxes & Bags
Character
Cartoon
Simple
2D Motion Graphics
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
More details
Funny Box Logo - Square - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:13
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
vivace_studio profile image
Created by vivace_studio
23exports
14 seconds
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand reveal with this playful and engaging Funny Box Logo template. A whimsical character carefully loads your logo onto a pallet, setting the stage for a creative launch. Customize the scene with your tagline, font selections, and brand colors to make a memorable first impression. Perfect for a variety of purposes, this ready-to-publish animation will charm your audience with its unique and captivating touch.
Available formats
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Edit
Themes (8)
Original
Original
Edit
Yellow Theme
Yellow Theme
Edit
Dark Theme
Dark Theme
Edit
Theme 4
Theme 4
Edit
Theme 5
Theme 5
Edit
Theme 3
Theme 3
Edit
Theme 7
Theme 7
Edit
Theme 6
Theme 6
Edit
