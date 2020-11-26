Christmas Balls Logo

Bring your brand into the holiday spotlight with a polished 3D Christmas logo reveal. Glossy baubles sway over warm bokeh as snowfall drifts by, framing your logo, headline and tagline. This festive, elegant design works perfectly as an intro, outro, or standalone greeting card. Customize ornament, snowflake and thread colors, toggle snow, and match the background to your branding. Smooth, cozy motion and a vibrant palette make it ideal for seasonal promos, greetings and social posts across formats. Create a cheerful Christmas identity in seconds—no complex setup needed.