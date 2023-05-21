Slice Stomp

Inject instant energy into your brand with a fast stomp promo built from rhythmic slice transitions, split-screen layouts and vibrant gradient washes. This versatile template showcases multiple photos or clips at speed, then lands on a clean, centered logo reveal for impact. Film/photo strip frames, letterbox bars, and subtle grain add a stylish cinematic vibe. Perfect for promos, ads, teasers, and social placements across multiple aspect ratios. Easily customize colors, media and audio to match your identity, and deliver a punchy, modern opener or closer that stands out.