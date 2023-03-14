Torn Paper Stories 1

Craft stylish vertical stories in seconds. This minimalist papercraft design features a torn-paper reveal, centered headline, supporting text, and a built‑in CTA for conversions. Easily replace the image, edit fonts, tweak colors, and tailor copy to fit promos, announcements, or brand updates. The calm pacing and clean layout keep focus on your message while the tactile paper texture adds character that feels handcrafted and premium. Perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels, and vertical ads when you want your content to look refined and on-brand without extra effort.