Christmas Ball Reveal

Create a warm, festive logo reveal in seconds. This 3D motion graphics template showcases a glossy Christmas bauble against a rich wood background, framed by evergreen branches, string lights, and a playful candy cane. Smooth rotations and soft fades highlight your logo, greeting, and URL, making it perfect for Christmas intros, outros, promos, and seasonal greetings. Fully customizable colors and text help you match your brand while keeping the holiday mood cozy and elegant. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, ads, and event invitations.