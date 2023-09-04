Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Christmas Ball Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image

Christmas Ball Reveal - Post

00:08 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Christmas
3D motion graphics
Outro
199exports
rating
Create a warm, festive logo reveal in seconds. This 3D motion graphics template showcases a glossy Christmas bauble against a rich wood background, framed by evergreen branches, string lights, and a playful candy cane. Smooth rotations and soft fades highlight your logo, greeting, and URL, making it perfect for Christmas intros, outros, promos, and seasonal greetings. Fully customizable colors and text help you match your brand while keeping the holiday mood cozy and elegant. Ideal for YouTube, social posts, ads, and event invitations.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
vivace_studio profile image
vivace_studio
Edit
Similar templates
Best of vivace_studio
Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:12
Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post Original theme video
Christmas Baubles Reveal
By TippyTop
Edit
4K
00:14
Christmas Baubles Reveal Original theme video
Magical Christmas - Post
By hushahir
Edit
00:06
Magical Christmas - Post Original theme video
Christmas Balls Unveil - Post
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Christmas Balls Unveil - Post Original theme video
Christmas Bulb Greeting - Post
By S_WorX
Edit
00:09
Christmas Bulb Greeting - Post Original theme video
Christmas Balls Logo - Post
By vivace_studio
Edit
00:07
Christmas Balls Logo - Post Original theme video
Christmas Logo
By Shoeeb
Edit
2K
00:07
Christmas Logo Original theme video
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Post
By MotionBank21
Edit
00:09
Partnership Magical New Year Present - Post Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us