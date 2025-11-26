Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Winter
Wood
Vacation
Christmas
Holidays
Light
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil - Post - Original - Poster image
MotionBank21 profile image
Created by MotionBank21
35exports
13 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
2images
2texts
1font
1audio
Spread the warmth of the season with our Partnership Holiday Ornament Unveil template. Your logos are tenderly revealed amidst glimmering Christmas ornaments, wrapping your brand in festive sparkle. Tailor colors, fonts, and text to suit your holiday style, and publish a video that perfectly captures the season's magic. Ideal for seasonal greetings or promotions, this video will make your audience feel the holiday spirit in every frame.
Themes (4)
