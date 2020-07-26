Stylish Apparel Story

Create a polished story ad that sells. This vertical promo pairs clean, minimal design with elegant brush-stroke accents, bold pricing, and a swipe-up CTA. Showcase multiple products with smooth slideshow transitions, cohesive color tints, and clear hierarchy that spotlights your message and price. Ideal for e-commerce, seasonal offers, and fashion drops, it’s fully customizable—swap images, edit headlines, adjust colors, and publish in minutes. A versatile, modern template designed to boost conversions while keeping your brand refined and on-trend.