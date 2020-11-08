Fast Photo Intro

Kick off your video with a fast, circular photo intro. This minimal, geometric design frames images inside a clean ring with animated arc accents and brisk transitions. Ideal for brand promos, channel openers, and highlight reels, it keeps focus on your visuals while finishing with a clear callout. Easily swap images, adjust colors to your brand palette, and choose your preferred font. The smooth 2D motion graphics and vibrant accents deliver instant impact without clutter, making it a versatile, professional opener for social, web, or corporate content.