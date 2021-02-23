Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Natural Organic Slides - Original - Poster image

Natural Organic Slides

00:26 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 5 videos · 1 image · 9 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Papercraft
Promo
Slideshow
Scrapbook
Hand-drawn
301exports
rating
Celebrate your brand with a natural, handcrafted look. This papercraft slideshow mixes collage layouts, torn paper frames, brush-stroke text banners, and hand-drawn botanical accents for a warm, organic vibe. Multiple scenes let you showcase products, events, or stories, and it all ties together with a clean final logo screen. Earthy tones and subtle pastels keep it stylish yet approachable. Smooth slide-ins, paint reveals, and gentle fades create a relaxed tempo that suits lifestyle, fashion, and creative promos. Easily customize colors, texts, media, and logo to match your identity and publish a standout, on-brand video in minutes.
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Templates
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Intro
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Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
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Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us