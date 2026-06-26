Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Funky Podcast Opener - Original - Poster image

Funky Podcast Opener

00:27 · 4K (3840x2160) · 24 fps · 1 image · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Photorealistic
Podcast
Title sequence
Microphone
9exports
rating
Craft a standout podcast intro with cinematic, photorealistic studio visuals. This template blends moody duotone lighting, soft fog, and tactile close‑ups of a mic, headphones, and gear. Build a clear title sequence, introduce your guest or show tagline with a typewriter effect, and finish on a polished logo reveal. Edit all texts, swap your logo, and fine‑tune colors to match your brand. Perfect for podcast intros, episode teasers, and quick promos, it delivers a warm, professional vibe that invites listeners in and reinforces brand recognition from the first seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us