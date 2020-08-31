Isometric Colorful Company Values

Present your company values with a modern, isometric look. This clean title sequence blends bold typography, vibrant gradients, and a sleek laptop illustration to guide viewers through multiple value slides, a clear call-to-action, and a polished logo end card. Ideal for corporate promos, employer branding, and presentation-style posts, it keeps the pacing smooth and the message focused. Customize colors, fonts, and text to match your brand and publish a cohesive, professional video in minutes.