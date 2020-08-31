Isometric Colorful Employee Interview

Present engaging employee interviews with a polished isometric look. This modern title sequence showcases clear Q&A sections, clean typography, and vibrant gradient waves, balanced by a friendly workplace illustration set. Designed for corporate employer branding, it delivers smooth, fluid motion with slide-in transitions and a centered logo end screen for a confident call-to-action. Customize questions, answers, names, roles, and brand colors to align with your identity. Ideal for social feeds and recruitment marketing, it keeps viewers focused on your story while reinforcing a professional yet personable tone.