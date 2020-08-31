Isometric Colorful Employee Testimony

Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, modern testimonial video. This isometric design pairs bold titles with smooth gradients and friendly chat visuals to frame questions, answers, names and roles. Ideal for corporate communications and employer branding, each section flows seamlessly to a clear call-to-action and brand mark. Easily customize text, colors and fonts to match your identity and share professional Q&A content across social feeds, sites or presentations. Deliver polished interviews that look consistent, on-brand and engaging—without complex editing.