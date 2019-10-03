Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Colorful Short Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Colorful Short Stomp Opener

00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 13 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Logo animation
Bold
Energetic
22.1Kexports
rating
Launch your message with a fast, energetic stomp opener that blends bold typography, vibrant gradients, and slick panel transitions. This modern intro showcases multiple headlines and image moments, then wraps with a clean logo reveal for polished branding. Ideal for promos, YouTube intros, product teasers, and event highlights, it’s built around stomp-style timing, seamless wipes, and geometric shapes. Easily customize text, images, and colors to match your brand and deliver impact in seconds.
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Reviews (3)
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Best of MotionBox
Copy of BYB intro draft
by lpinfold
great intro but template not fixed when requested
i love the theme, its quick, colourful, eye catching and easy to use. only thing i would say is that when i tried to change the tint colours to match my brand, it would not change the colours. i got in touch in company and they said the template would be fixed, however this is did not happen. the colours are still great and vibrant, it just would have been better if i could match my brand colours :)
First intro
by jmberg
loved it
more templates please!
The Profit Dare YT Intro
by kimtiser68
awesome!
easy to use. thank you!!
Showing 1 - 3 out of 3
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Try for free
Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us