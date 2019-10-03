Colorful Short Stomp Opener
00:09 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 13 images · 12 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
22.1Kexports
Launch your message with a fast, energetic stomp opener that blends bold typography, vibrant gradients, and slick panel transitions. This modern intro showcases multiple headlines and image moments, then wraps with a clean logo reveal for polished branding. Ideal for promos, YouTube intros, product teasers, and event highlights, it’s built around stomp-style timing, seamless wipes, and geometric shapes. Easily customize text, images, and colors to match your brand and deliver impact in seconds.
Reviews (3)
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by lpinfold
great intro but template not fixed when requested
i love the theme, its quick, colourful, eye catching and easy to use. only thing i would say is that when i tried to change the tint colours to match my brand, it would not change the colours. i got in touch in company and they said the template would be fixed, however this is did not happen. the colours are still great and vibrant, it just would have been better if i could match my brand colours :)
by jmberg
loved it
more templates please!
by kimtiser68
awesome!
easy to use. thank you!!