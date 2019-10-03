Colorful Short Stomp Opener

great intro but template not fixed when requested

i love the theme, its quick, colourful, eye catching and easy to use. only thing i would say is that when i tried to change the tint colours to match my brand, it would not change the colours. i got in touch in company and they said the template would be fixed, however this is did not happen. the colours are still great and vibrant, it just would have been better if i could match my brand colours :)