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Retro Vinyl Experience - Original - Poster image

Retro Vinyl Experience

00:29 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Photorealistic
Retro
Intro
Analog
6.2Kexports
rating
Bring analog charm to your opener with photorealistic turntable footage, bold retro stripes, and clean animated titles. This versatile title sequence is perfect for music promos, artist branding, and podcast intros. Easily customize the album artwork, colors, and typography to match your identity. Smooth macro shots, warm grading, and a centered circular badge give your message a timeless, vintage feel. Create a stylish introduction that pairs nostalgic aesthetics with modern readability and clear calls to action.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us