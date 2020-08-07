Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Action Glitch Stomp Opener - Original - Poster image

Action Glitch Stomp Opener

00:21 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 11 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Glitch
Title sequence
Promo
8.7Kexports
rating
Create a powerful glitch stomp opener packed with bold kinetic typography, fast transitions, and a clean final logo reveal. This energetic design blends modern digital accents, RGB splits, dot grids, and geometric lines with vivid gradient tints for maximum impact. Add your text and images to build a punchy promo or teaser that grabs attention from the first frame. Ideal for channel openers, product highlights, or event promotions, it delivers a sharp, polished look in seconds. Simply drop in your content, adjust colors, and render a standout intro or outro your audience will remember.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us