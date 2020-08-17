Science and Medical Job Offer

Promote your next science or medical job opening with a playful 2D promo. This flat-design template features an illustrated scientist in a lab setting, bold text panels, placard and megaphone moments, smooth circular transitions, and a strong logo finish. It’s perfect for employer branding, hiring campaigns, and social feeds. Customize headlines, body copy, colors, and logo to match your brand and attract the right candidates quickly. Friendly motion, clear hierarchy, and a clean duotone palette keep your message focused and professional while staying approachable.