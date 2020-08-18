Science and Medical Employee Testimony

Bring employee stories to life with a friendly, cartoon interview template. Showcase a team member with name and job title, cut to three guided Q&A panels, then wrap with a clear call-to-action and logo. Clean flat design, circle transitions and sliding panels keep the focus on the message. Ideal for recruitment, employer branding and testimonials in scientific or medical settings, thanks to the lab-themed backdrop and professional layout. Easily customize text, colors, images and branding to match your company style and publish engaging corporate content fast.