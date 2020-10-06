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Science and Medical Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Science and Medical Employee Interview

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 2 images · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Cartoon
Promo
Interview
Illustrated character
Science & Laboratory
269exports
rating
Bring your employee interviews to life with a friendly cartoon scientist in a clean lab setting. This animated promo features clear Q&A slides, name and role fields, a bold call-to-action, and a branded logo outro. Smooth radial transitions and flat design keep everything modern and engaging. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, media and branding to match your company. Perfect for employer branding, corporate communications, and science or medical teams looking to present staff stories with personality.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
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Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us