Science and Medical Employee Interview

Bring your employee interviews to life with a friendly cartoon scientist in a clean lab setting. This animated promo features clear Q&A slides, name and role fields, a bold call-to-action, and a branded logo outro. Smooth radial transitions and flat design keep everything modern and engaging. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, media and branding to match your company. Perfect for employer branding, corporate communications, and science or medical teams looking to present staff stories with personality.