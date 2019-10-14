Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Stone Slam Logo Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Stone Slam Logo Horizontal

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Grunge
Intro
Outro
Cracked surface
2.6Kexports
rating
Make a powerful first impression with a cinematic grunge logo animation. Your mark hits a rugged stone surface, sending cracks and dust plumes across a dark, moody backdrop. It’s bold, epic, and ideal for intros or outros. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust colors to fit your brand, and export in popular aspect ratios. The high-impact scene and atmospheric smoke create a premium, filmic feel that suits gaming, tech, sports, and edgy brands alike.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us