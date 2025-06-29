Menu
Cinematic Impact Reveal
Created by Black_Phoenix
10exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the world of high-impact branding with our Cinematic Impact Reveal. This template delivers a logo animation steeped in cinematic glory, ready for your film or YouTube channel. The customization options for logos, taglines, fonts, and colors mean versatility meets creativity, ensuring your brand's big reveal is unforgettable.
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
By AlexG1985
8s
6
2
5
Cracks Logo is an raw and impactful After Effects template with a dark and grungy scene, smoke, burning particles and a spinning logo that slams in to the ground causing a shock wave of cracks and falling debris. This template contains 1 logo placeholder. It's child's play to use and ideal if your new to AE. A wicked intro or opener to your TV shows, trailers, teasers, films, movies, documentaries, commercials, promos, events, presentations and slideshows. Create a stunning logo reveal with this ground breaking AE template
By rajpakhare
9s
6
2
6
Let your logo make an entrance with a bang using our dynamic Destructive Reveal template. Feel the earth shudder as the ground bursts open, leading to a wall explosion that throws your logo into the limelight. Accompanied by camera shakes and dust effects, this video draws viewers in with its intensity. Perfect for intros or as a bold standalone clip, simply add your logo and favorite colors to unleash a high-impact branding moment.
By sergeyeremeew555
12s
7
4
11
An effective look for your logo or text that will appear as a result of surface decay.
By Black_Phoenix
6s
2
3
3
Create a cinematic entrance for your brand with our Wall Impact Reveal template, where your logo takes the spotlight in a thrilling glossy reveal. Amidst dust and drama, this animated marvel sets the stage for your films, commercials, or social media videos. Dive into customization with control over logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to construct a grand unveiling that commands attention.
By S_WorX
10s
6
4
9
Lock, stock, and ready to rock, our Shooting Target Logo brings your brand into the spotlight with cinematic flair. Crafted to put your gun shop or shooting range front and center, this video template pulls the trigger on audience engagement. Customize with your logo, colors, and tagline and watch your brand's reputation shoot through the roof with each play.
By Romabox
8s
2
3
10
Cinematic design with an eerie atmosphere that features a glossy logo reveal, and tagline. Customize the colors of the background to fit your logo and style, change the size and write your own tagline to amplify the message. Simply upload your logo and choose a dominant color for a fully branded intro video.
By S_WorX
11s
5
5
4
Charge up your brand's impact with an electrifying reveal. Our Explosive Energy Lightning Logo Intro template showcases your logo with a burst of retro electricity that demands attention. Ideal for YouTube intros, social media, or any video content - simply add your logo, tweak the text, fonts, and colors to match your style, and you're ready to publish a high-voltage hit!
