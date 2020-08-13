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Clean Corporate Employee Interview - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Employee Interview

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 9 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Interview
Minimal
Corporate
Geometric lines
294exports
rating
Showcase a compelling employee interview with a clean, corporate look. This template features modern typography, geometric accents, and smooth slide-ins that frame your Q&A. Add an employee name, role, questions, and answers, then finish with a clear call-to-action and logo. The vertical format is ideal for feeds and paid placements, while the minimalist design keeps attention on the story. Perfect for employer branding, recruitment campaigns, and testimonials, it’s easy to tailor to your brand colors and fonts for a consistent, professional result.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us