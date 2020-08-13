Clean Corporate Employee Interview

Showcase a compelling employee interview with a clean, corporate look. This template features modern typography, geometric accents, and smooth slide-ins that frame your Q&A. Add an employee name, role, questions, and answers, then finish with a clear call-to-action and logo. The vertical format is ideal for feeds and paid placements, while the minimalist design keeps attention on the story. Perfect for employer branding, recruitment campaigns, and testimonials, it’s easy to tailor to your brand colors and fonts for a consistent, professional result.