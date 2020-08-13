Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Clean Corporate Job Offer - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Job Offer

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 4 images · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Recruitment
Corporate
Rectangle shape
1.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your job offer with a sleek, professional video. This corporate hiring promo combines modern typography, smooth line wipes, and slide-in panels over image backdrops. Easily replace the logo, update headlines, subheads, and details, and match the color palette to your brand. Designed for social feeds and ads, it keeps viewers focused on the opportunity while maintaining a minimal, elegant style. Ideal for employer branding, HR announcements, and recruitment campaigns that need clarity, polish, and consistency.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us