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Clean Corporate Employee Testimonies - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Employee Testimonies

01:00 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 20 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Slideshow
Testimonial
Corporate
159exports
rating
Showcase authentic employee stories with a clean, corporate testimonial promo. This modern template pairs full-screen photos with elegant text panels, kinetic typography and smooth, professional transitions. Use it for recruitment, HR updates and employer branding to highlight quotes, roles and key messages alongside your logo. The minimal, geometric aesthetic keeps attention on the content while the two-column layout guides the viewer through each section. Easily customize images, headlines and descriptive copy to match your brand and deliver a refined, trustworthy narrative.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us