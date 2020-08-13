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Clean Corporate Company Values - Original - Poster image

Clean Corporate Company Values

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Minimal
Corporate
Recruitment
Neutral
1.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your company values with a clean, modern corporate promo. This template blends minimal design, geometric line accents, and smooth slice transitions to present each value clearly. Use image placeholders, bold headlines, and concise descriptions to tell your culture story, then finish with a strong call to action and branded logo close. Ideal for employer branding, internal comms, and social feed promos, it’s easy to customize and designed to keep attention on your message.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us