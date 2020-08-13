Clean Corporate Company Values
00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 6 images · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
1.8Kexports
Showcase your company values with a clean, modern corporate promo. This template blends minimal design, geometric line accents, and smooth slice transitions to present each value clearly. Use image placeholders, bold headlines, and concise descriptions to tell your culture story, then finish with a strong call to action and branded logo close. Ideal for employer branding, internal comms, and social feed promos, it’s easy to customize and designed to keep attention on your message.
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