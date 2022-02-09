Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Short Colorfull Cool Intro - Original - Poster image

Short Colorfull Cool Intro

00:15 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 7 images · 12 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
Promo
1.1Kexports
rating
Kick off your videos with a fast, modern opener packed with punchy kinetic typography, 3D social icons and gritty urban textures. This energetic template blends bold headlines, dynamic image reveals and confident transitions, then wraps with a clean logo scene. Perfect for promos, product teasers, music releases and brand intros, it adapts to your content with editable text, media and colors. Make your message pop with neon accents, tire-track backdrops, halftone patterns and stylish split-screen layouts. Impress your audience with a sleek, social-first design that’s ready to customize and publish in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us