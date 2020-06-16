Tasty Restaurant Promo
00:08 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
1.3Kexports
Showcase your restaurant with a mouth‑watering logo reveal. This vibrant, photorealistic template blends rustic table settings, floating ingredients, and cozy industrial lighting for instant appetite appeal. Perfect for Food & Beverage branding, menus, delivery, and recipe content. Easily add your logo and tagline, adjust brand colors, and select a font to match your identity. Use it as an intro or outro to elevate your videos with an energetic, playful finish that looks premium and professional.
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