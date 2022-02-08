Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bitcoin Titles - Original - Poster image

Bitcoin Titles

00:31 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 12 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
3D motion graphics
Crypto
Coin
Cinematic
301exports
rating
Make your message shine with cinematic crypto titles. This 3D motion graphics template features floating gold coins, lens flares, elegant typography and smooth transitions that elevate any intro, promo or trailer. Customize text, fonts and colors to match your brand and deliver a premium, finance-ready look without footage. Perfect for cryptocurrency, fintech and high-end corporate content, it blends glossy metallic surfaces, atmospheric particles and polished motion for an epic, professional finish.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us