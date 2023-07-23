Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Trendy Background - Original - Poster image

Trendy Background

00:20 · 4K (3840x2160) · 60 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
3D motion graphics
Geometric
Looping
Dot grid
307exports
rating
Create a vibrant looping animated background built from a bold 3D icon grid over a dotted field. This versatile wallpaper is perfect for intros, streams, and promos, adding clean geometric motion without distracting from your content. Tweak icon size, colors, and overall look to match your brand. Smooth rotation and occasional glitch accents keep the scene lively while remaining minimal. Works in multiple aspect ratios, making it easy to fit widescreen, square, vertical, or feed formats with consistent quality.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
MotionBox profile image
MotionBox
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us