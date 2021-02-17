Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Sweet Tea Titles - Original - Poster image

Sweet Tea Titles

00:33 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Intro
Photorealistic
Food & Beverage
Tea
170exports
rating
Serve your message with warmth and style. This cinematic title sequence pairs photorealistic tea brewing visuals with elegant typography to create a cozy, rustic atmosphere. Perfect for Food & Beverage brands, cafés and lifestyle content, it flows smoothly through multiple title scenes and culminates in a refined logo reveal. Customize text, colors and brand mark to craft an inviting intro or short promo that feels handcrafted and premium. With gentle motion, earth-tone palettes and tasteful staging, your story will look as comforting as a freshly brewed cup.
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
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Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us