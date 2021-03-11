Podcast Promo Titles
00:30 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 2 images · 11 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
11.7Kexports
Create a premium podcast opener with this cinematic 3D title sequence. A studio microphone, elegant gold accents, and smooth motion frame your headlines and finish with a strong logo reveal. Designed for podcast branding, radio, and audio shows, it blends polished 3D motion graphics with audio‑reactive visuals for impact. Customize text, colors, and logo to match your style and publish a standout promo that sets the tone for your episodes.
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