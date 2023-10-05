Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Vinyl Titles Opener - Original - Poster image

Neon Vinyl Titles Opener

00:39 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 14 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Title sequence
Glow
Intro
Music
Cinematic
5.9Kexports
rating
Bring your release to life with cinematic neon titles over real turntable footage. This template blends glowing retro aesthetics with smooth macro shots for a stylish opener or promo. Easily customize album cover artwork, multiple headlines, fonts, and color accents to match your brand. The relaxed pacing and moody lighting make it perfect for music intros, artist teasers, or label announcements. Swap color effects for different moods or keep the default neon look. Create a polished, nostalgic title sequence that puts your music front and center.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us