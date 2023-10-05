Neon Vinyl Titles Opener

Bring your release to life with cinematic neon titles over real turntable footage. This template blends glowing retro aesthetics with smooth macro shots for a stylish opener or promo. Easily customize album cover artwork, multiple headlines, fonts, and color accents to match your brand. The relaxed pacing and moody lighting make it perfect for music intros, artist teasers, or label announcements. Swap color effects for different moods or keep the default neon look. Create a polished, nostalgic title sequence that puts your music front and center.