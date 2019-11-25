Hard Glitch Intro

Kick off or wrap up your videos with an energetic glitch logo reveal. This template blends bold digital distortion, HUD accents, and a dark duotone palette to spotlight your brand. Just drop in your logo and tagline, tweak colors, and toggle glow, blur, noise, and color correction for the perfect finish. The centered layout and punchy glitch effects make it ideal for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands. Fast, clean, and memorable—get a professional logo animation in minutes.