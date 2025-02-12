Party Celebration Invitations
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
3texts
1font
1audio
Spread the joy and get the party started with our Party Celebration Invitations template, perfect for creating that next viral invite or birthday shoutout. Customize with your images, videos, and text, mix in playful animations and a burst of colorful confetti, and you've got a celebration-ready video in a snap. Ideal for social media platforms, this template brings style and energy to any festive announcement.
Themes (18)
Similar templates
Best of MotionBox