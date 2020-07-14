Beauty Make Up Promo
00:15 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 60 fps · 3 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
730exports
Promote your beauty line with an elegant, cinematic vertical promo built for stories and ads. This real‑footage template frames your products in a glamorous vanity‑mirror scene, enhanced by soft light leaks, sparkly ambience, and smooth camera drift. Feature multiple items with clean titles, then finish with a refined logo and tagline outro. Ideal for cosmetics & beauty brands, salons, and e‑commerce. Customize text, images, and colors to match your style, and export a polished product slideshow that feels premium and on‑brand.
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