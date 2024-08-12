en
Billboards Mockup

Templates
/
Product Promo
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Mockup
Urban
Camera
Corporate
3D Motion Graphics
Music
More details
Billboards Mock Up - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:29
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
MotionBox profile image
Created by MotionBox
17exports
29 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
25fps
5videos
1image
2texts
1font
1audio
Elevate your brand to street view with our engaging Billboards Mockup video template. Plant your ads on realistic billboards amid the hustle of city life, catching eyes just as they would while strolling down the boulevard. Perfect for a wide range of uses, from advertising campaigns to memorable presentations, this template offers you full control over logo, tagline, text, and more.
Themes (5)
Original
Original
Edit
Retro Blue
Retro Blue
Edit
Black and White
Black and White
Edit
Warm
Warm
Edit
Pollaroid Retro
Pollaroid Retro
Edit
