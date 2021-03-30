Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Grunge App Promo - Original - Poster image

Grunge App Promo

00:31 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 8 videos · 1 image · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
App Promo
Grunge
Device mockup
Smartphone
4.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your app in a gritty, high-impact style. This energetic promo pairs bold typography with smartphone mockups, grunge textures, brush strokes and dotted accents. Slide-in banners, radial wipes and glitchy transitions keep every scene moving. Swap in your screens, tweak colors, toggle phone details and finish with a branded end card. Perfect for apps, products and tech campaigns where clarity and attitude matter. Designed for quick edits and standout results—get attention fast and drive installs or clicks with a modern, device-first presentation.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us