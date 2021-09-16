Clean Rotating 3D Logo

Make a memorable first impression with a clean, minimalist 3D logo reveal. This template assembles your mark with luminous outlines, adds tasteful glints and lens flare, then rotates into a polished extruded form. A centered layout and soft gradient background keep the focus on your brand, while a type-on tagline completes the scene. Ideal for intros and outros across platforms and aspect ratios, it’s easy to customize: swap your logo, edit the tagline, and adjust the color palette to match your identity for a sleek, professional finish.