Flip Book Opener

Bring your brand to life with a cinematic flipbook logo reveal. This live‑action opener flips through paper pages on a warm wooden tabletop to unveil your logo, followed by handwritten-style titles. Customize your text, logo, colors, and choose from multiple background options to match your brand. The tactile paper, letterbox framing, and relaxed pacing make it ideal for presentations, promos, slideshows, and event videos. Quick to edit and instantly polished, this template delivers a cozy, handcrafted feel with a memorable page-turn reveal.