Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Flip Book Opener - Original - Poster image

Flip Book Opener

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Book
Page turn
Paper
4Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic flipbook logo reveal. This live‑action opener flips through paper pages on a warm wooden tabletop to unveil your logo, followed by handwritten-style titles. Customize your text, logo, colors, and choose from multiple background options to match your brand. The tactile paper, letterbox framing, and relaxed pacing make it ideal for presentations, promos, slideshows, and event videos. Quick to edit and instantly polished, this template delivers a cozy, handcrafted feel with a memorable page-turn reveal.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
Contact Us