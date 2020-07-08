Glam Apparel Promo

Showcase products with a glamorous, vertical story promo built for sales. This elegant template pairs glossy gold accents with ribbon and string light backdrops, clean frames, and smooth slide-ins. Present multiple images, feature a bold discount badge, and add headlines, subtext, a website line, and a logo outro. It’s ideal for fashion, beauty, lifestyle and retail brands looking to run polished story ads or vertical video campaigns. Simply swap media, tweak colors, and go live with a standout e-commerce promo in minutes.