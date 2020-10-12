Fast & Simple Stomp Logo Opener

Build instant impact with a fast, modern stomp opener. This template combines bold kinetic typography, quick-cut image scenes, and a clean, centered logo reveal. Use it as an intro, outro, or short promo to energize your brand. Customize headlines, swap images, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Designed for high clarity and momentum, the layout stays minimal so your message and logo stand out. Ideal for creators, brands, and agencies seeking a punchy title sequence and logo animation that looks great in any edit.