Minimal Carved Logo

Make a refined first impression with a clean, carved logo reveal. This minimal 3D motion graphic glides across a smooth surface to unveil your mark as a recessed, debossed engraving with a subtle light sweep. Customize background, lighting, and logo colors to match your brand, and add an optional tagline for a polished finish. The calm pacing and centered composition make it ideal for intros, outros, and identity stings across corporate, agency, and creative channels. Deliver a premium look in seconds with an elegant, versatile logo animation that keeps attention on your brand.